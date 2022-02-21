Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mandatory logins for ABC iview could open an intimate window onto your life

By Michael Cowling, Associate Professor – Information & Communication Technology (ICT), CQUniversity Australia
Share this article
Last week, the ABC announced it will begin to track the viewing habits of all users of its iview streaming platform from March 15. This will be done by making users create an account and log in to watch shows and “benefit from the next stage of personalised services” such as “program recommendations [and] watchlists”.

The change was initially planned for the middle of last year, but was delayed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ruby clouds and water behaving strangely – what we found when studying an exoplanet's dark side
~ The pandemic nearly killed theatre – the creative way it fought back could leave it stronger
~ Curious Kids: how do scientists read a person's DNA?
~ COVID: how will people behave when self-isolation isn't mandatory?
~ Nixon-Mao meeting: four lessons from 50 years of US-China relations
~ Chagos Islands: Mauritius's latest challenge to UK shows row over sovereignty will not go away
~ How good design can make aged care facilities feel more like home
~ Homage, pilgrimage and protest: why Sydney's Mardi Gras parade should go back to the streets
~ Thinking of joining a multi-level marketing scheme or MLM as your side hustle? Read this first
~ Altruism in birds? Magpies have outwitted scientists by helping each other remove tracking devices
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter