Human Rights Observatory

How climate change threatens the Winter Olympics' future – even snowmaking has limits for saving it

By Steven R. Fassnacht, Professor of Snow Hydrology, Colorado State University
Sunshine Swetnam, Assistant Professor of Natural Resources, Colorado State University
The Winter Olympics is an adrenaline rush as athletes fly down snow-covered ski slopes, luge tracks and over the ice at breakneck speeds and with grace.

When the first Olympic Winter Games were held in Chamonix, France, in 1924, all 16 events took place outdoors. The athletes relied on natural snow for ski runs and freezing temperatures for ice rinks.

Nearly a century later, in 2022, the world watched skiers race down runs of 100% human-made snow near Beijing. Luge tracks and ski jumps have…The Conversation


