Artists' Spotify criticisms point to larger ways musicians lose with streaming — here’s 3 changes to help in Canada

By Brian Fauteux, Associate Professor Popular Music and Media Studies, University of Alberta
Andrew deWaard, Assistant Professor, Media and Popular Culture, Department of Communications, University of California San Diego
Brianne Selman, Scholarly Communications & Copyright Librarian, University of Winnipeg
A Spotify boycott wouldn’t fix the working conditions of most musicians. Fostering a more equitable, community-based music culture requires changing how we listen to music and support its production.The Conversation


