Human Rights Observatory

Jordan's personal data protection draft bill: is it enough?

By SMEX
Experts say the draft bill, which still awaits parliamentary discussions, has points of strength like securing citizens’ consent before using their data, but the measures for its application raise concern.


© Global Voices


