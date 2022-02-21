Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why urban greening isn't a panacea for extreme weather under climate change

By Mark O. Cuthbert, Principal Research Fellow & Reader, Cardiff University
Denis O'Carroll, Professor & Managing Director, UNSW Water Research Laboratory, UNSW Sydney
Gabriel C Rau, Assistant Professor, Institute of Applied Geosciences, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology
Share this article
Urban gardens, parks and green walls are crucial ways to tackle flash floods and city heat. But new global research finds its effectiveness varies from city to city.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'We get the raw deal out of almost everything': a quarter of young Australians are pessimistic about having kids
~ The Wellington protest is testing police independence and public tolerance – are there lessons from Canada’s crackdown?
~ Want to learn a language? Try TikTok
~ What's an LRAD? Explaining the 'sonic weapons' police use for crowd control and communication
~ Remaking history: in hand-making 400-year-old corset designs, I was able to really understand how they impacted women
~ Please excuse me, is there a place for politeness in Australian politics?
~ Taking COVID pills at home sounds great. But we need to use them wisely or risk drug resistance and new variants
~ How Australia's geology gave us an abundance of coal – and a wealth of greentech minerals to switch to
~ Going to private school won't make a difference to your kid's academic scores
~ Family Day imagery neglects family caregivers' care work; it needs to be valued
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter