Going to private school won't make a difference to your kid's academic scores
By Sally Larsen, PhD candidate, Education & Psychology, University of New England
Alexander Forbes, PhD Candidate in Psychology, University of New England
There is endless debate about whether private schools add value to students’ academic results. But research consistently shows when socioeconomic factors are taken into account, this is not the case.
- Sunday, February 20, 2022