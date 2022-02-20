Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The end of the 'freedom convoy' in Ottawa: Why rejoicing when occupiers get arrested isn't the answer

By Linda Mussell, Postdoctoral fellow, Political Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Suggesting jail or prison is appealing because it is tangible and the process is familiar, but we must ask what is a better, effective and safe way to de-escalate potentially violent situations.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


