Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Soda geyser trend becomes sinister as people target animals for YouTube content

By Rassim Khelifa, Postdoctoral fellow, Resources, Environment and Sustainability, University of British Columbia
In the quest for clicks, YouTube content creators produce videos that combine trends with animal abuse. The growing popularity of these videos is of concern and some involve endangered species.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


