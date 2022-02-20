Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Malaysian artist Fahmi Reza faces police probe and two charges for satirical posters

By Mong Palatino
Share this article
"Gov leaders must learn to take public criticism and dissent in stride and stop going after critics like #FahmiReza for poking fun at them."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Chinese laser incident feeds into national security debate
~ Explainer: what was the Chinese laser attack about and why does it matter?
~ The story of how Swahili became Africa's most spoken language
~ How young Nigerians' distrust of political leaders fuels COVID misinformation
~ Britain's ownership of the Chagos islands has no basis, Mauritius is right to claim them
~ Ghana's debt makes development impossible: here are some solutions
~ Russia expels #2 US official in Moscow
~ French armies in disrepair
~ When we open up, let's open up big: top economists say we need more migrants
~ Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva’s drug test: The substances and their potential performance effects
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter