Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How climate change threatens the Winter Olympics' future

By Steven R. Fassnacht, Professor of Snow Hydrology, Colorado State University
Sunshine Swetnam, Assistant Professor of Natural Resources, Colorado State University
Innovation made the 2022 Winter Games possible in Beijing, but snowmaking can go only so far in a warming climate.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


