Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Shelling Residential Areas Puts Civilians at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Damage from the shelling of a kindergarten in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine, February 17, 2022. © 2022 Anton Skyba for Human Rights Watch The shelling of a school, a kindergarten, and residential areas along the line of contact in eastern Ukraine on February 17, 2022, apparently by Russia-backed armed groups, injured civilians and damaged civilian infrastructure, Human Rights Watch said today. The attacks, which injured at least four civilians, severely damaged or destroyed several homes.   Attacks that indiscriminately strike civilian objects violate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


