Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Two glasses of wine might add more sugar to your diet than eating a doughnut

By James Brown, Associate Professor in Biology and Biomedical Science, Aston University
Soft drinks have been the focus of the UK government’s attempts to curb people’s sugar intake in recent years, but the same approach has not yet been applied to the sugar content in alcoholic drinks.

The government introduced “sugar taxes” on soft drinks in 2018, meaning manufacturers are charged a levy of up to 24p per litre of drink if it contains eight grams of sugar per 100 millilitres. This was done in order to attempt to reduce the public’s sugar intake in light of increases…The Conversation


More
