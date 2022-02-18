Tolerance.ca
Meta: Nick Clegg is doing the same useful job for Mark Zuckerberg as he did for David Cameron's Tories

By Peter Bloom, Professor of Management, University of Essex
In what many saw as a surprise move, Meta has promoted former UK deputy prime minister Nick Clegg to its president of global affairs. According to Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s founder and CEO, Clegg is now “a senior leader at the level of myself … who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally”.

What should we make of this? Is is too optimistic to think that Meta’s culture of personal data mining and manipulation might finally be coming to an end?

