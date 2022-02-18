Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What's insider trading and why it’s a big problem

By Alexander Kurov, Professor of Finance and Fred T. Tattersall Research Chair in Finance, West Virginia University
Marketa Wolfe, Associate Professor of Economics, Skidmore College
Share this article
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is pushing for a ban on active trading by members of Congress following accusations that some of their colleagues may have engaged in insider trading.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Banning the promotion of soft drinks could be more effective than a sugar tax
~ How your work colleagues affect your home life (and vice versa)
~ South Africa's efforts to tackle its energy crisis lacks urgency and coherence
~ The Cold War, modern Ukraine and the spread of democracy in the former Soviet bloc countries
~ The US doesn't need to wait for an invasion to impose sanctions on Russia – it could invoke the Magnitsky Act now
~ Calling the coronavirus the 'Chinese virus' matters – research connects the label with racist bias
~ Tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees made it to the US – here's how the resettlement process works
~ What's the IOC – and why doesn't it do more about human rights issues related to the Olympics?
~ 1 in 4 Americans are covered by Medicaid or CHIP – a program that insures low-income kids
~ Beijing 2022: why some athletes struggle with their mental health after the Olympics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter