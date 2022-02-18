Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canadian Religious Groups Speak Out on Immigration Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Armenian Orthodox Priest Meghrig Parikian, right, hands a Christmas chocolate to Gerget Prtoyan during a service at the St. Mary Armenian Apostolic Church, December 11, 2015, in Toronto, where Syrian refugees arrived that Friday morning. © 2015 Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP Religious organizations across Canada urged the federal and provincial governments to get on a path toward abolishing immigration detention following a key interfaith gathering to discuss the issue yesterday. Religious communities have been at the forefront of welcoming refugees across…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


