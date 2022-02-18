Tolerance.ca
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

By Heather Muir, PhD candidate in Computational Physics, University of Cambridge
Nasa has announced plans for the International Space Station (ISS) to be officially decommissioned in 2031. After dozens of launches since 1998 got the station up and into orbit, bringing it down will be a feat of its own – the risks are serious if things go wrong.

Nasa’s plans for the decommissioning operation will culminate in a fiery plunge into the middle of the Pacific Ocean – a location called Point Nemo, also known…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


