Human Rights Observatory

Still No Answers 2 Years After Rwanda Singer Found Dead

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kizito Mihigo. © Kizito Mihigo/Facebook On February 13, 2020, the popular Rwandan singer Kizito Mihigo was arrested and accused of attempting to cross illegally into Burundi. Authorities said he was trying to join “terrorist groups” and was breaching the terms of his release from prison in 2018. Mihigo, a genocide survivor, first landed in trouble in 2014 after he released a song that expressed compassion not only for victims of the 1994 genocide, but for all who have died, “be it by genocide, war, slaughtered in revenge, vanished in an accident or by illness.” To…


© Human Rights Watch -


