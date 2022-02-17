Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

North Koreans Face Repatriation from Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The North Korean Embassy in Moscow, Russia, December 18, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Choe Kum Chol, a 33-year-old North Korean military information technology officer, escaped his North Korean minders in July 2021 while working in Vladivostok in far eastern Russia. He was assisted by an activist, also a North Korean escapee, who remotely helps North Koreans in Russia and China reach safety. But in September, Choe was taken into custody and has not been seen or heard from since. Many North Koreans travel to Vladivostok to earn a living. While there, North…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Florida Advances 'Don’t Say Gay' Bill
~ Japan Beverage Giant to Withdraw from Myanmar
~ In 'freedom convoy' and other vaccine protests, slogans cross the political aisle
~ Athlete mental health was sacrificed during Beijing 2022 Olympics
~ Rising costs of climate change threaten to make skiing a less diverse, even more exclusive sport
~ What are false flag attacks – and could Russia make one work in the information age?
~ Iraq Detains More than 1,000 Children as ISIS Suspects
~ Climate crisis and the dangers of tech-obsessed ‘long-termism’
~ Ukraine: what would a Russian invasion actually look like? These are the three most likely scenarios
~ Ukraine: how cyber-attacks became so important to the conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter