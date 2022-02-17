Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Beverage Giant to Withdraw from Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A man walks near an advertisement for a Kirin brand beer in Tokyo, Japan, August 25, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Koji Sasahara Japanese beverage giant Kirin Holdings Company is pulling out of Myanmar. The decision, announced on February 14, came after a year of fruitless negotiations with the military-owned Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHL) to terminate a joint venture partnership. Kirin says it will “withdraw” from Myanmar by June. Kirin had reportedly hoped to stay in Myanmar when it began the process of cutting ties with MEHL days after the February…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


