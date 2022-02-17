Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iraq Detains More than 1,000 Children as ISIS Suspects

By Human Rights Watch
Iraqi authorities detained over 1,000 children, some as young as nine years old, last year on national security charges, primarily for suspected links with the Islamic State (ISIS), according to a new United Nations report. Although ISIS attacks have dropped considerably since the group lost most of its territory four years ago, the report finds that the detention of children has significantly increased. Many of these children were arrested on dubious evidence and tortured into confessions of ISIS involvement. Click to expand Image Juveniles’ cell at Tal Kayf prison, taken in April…


© Human Rights Watch -


