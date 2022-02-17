Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Adult social care was hit hard during the pandemic – it will need help to recover

By Laura Noszlopy, ESRC Research Felllow, University of Birmingham
Jean McHale, Professor of Health Care Law, University of Birmingham
Omicron cases are falling, and the UK government is focusing on a return to normal. But far from entering a post-pandemic recovery phase, the adult social care sector – which provides crucial services to people who are disabled, elderly or ill – is facing more acute pressure than ever.

Social care in England was under severe stress well before any of us had heard of COVID. Years of austerity had led to a chronically overstretched and undervalued workforce, long waiting lists for assessments and services, and unprecedented levels of unmet need. The pandemic exacerbated these problems.


© The Conversation -


