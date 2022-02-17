Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Senior UN Official Pushes Accountability for Ethiopia Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman waits to receive food at a distribution site operated by the Relief Society of Tigray in Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, May 8, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File The United Nations deputy secretary-general, Amina Mohammed, sent a strong message to warring parties in northern Ethiopia at a news conference last week: a lasting peace can only be achieved with justice and accountability for the atrocities that have been committed in Tigray and nearby regions. Mohammed made the remarks following a trip to Ethiopia, where she met with Prime…


Human Rights Watch


