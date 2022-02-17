Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tanzania Ends Ban of Four Newspapers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People stop to read front pages at a newspaper stand on a street in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, March 18, 2021. © AP Photo Tanzania’s Minister for Information, Nape Nnauye, said in a recent meeting with editors that the government has lifted the ban on the Mseto, Mawio, Mwanahalisi, and Tanzania Daima newspapers. This is an important decision, as freedom of media and expression in Tanzania has seriously deteriorated since 2015 when the late President John Pombe Magufuli came to power. Since 2015, authorities regularly revoked the licenses of newspapers for publishing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


