Global Voices seeks an editor to lead our Eastern Europe coverage

By Filip Noubel
Originally published on Global Voices Are you a writer and editor with a deep understanding of and curiosity about all facets of Belarus, Moldova, Russia and Ukraine?  Are you excited about shaping ideas into stories, social media posts, and other editorial outputs in collaboration with a diverse community?If you answered...


