Human Rights Observatory

Environmental footprint calculators have one big flaw we need to talk about

By Aaron Simmons, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, University of New England
Annette Cowie, Adjunct Professor, University of New England
Environmental footprint calculators may promise to help consumers lead a greener life. But they may in fact encourage choices that don’t benefit – or even harm – the environment.The Conversation


