Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'You can’t stop it': in rural Australia, digital coercive control can be inescapable

By Bridget Harris, Associate professor, Queensland University of Technology
Delanie Woodlock, UNSW Sydney
Domestic and family violence perpetrators commonly use technology such as phones and other devices as a weapon to control and entrap victims and survivors, alongside other forms of abuse. This “digital coercive control” is not bound to a particular location and can follow targets anywhere, any time they access devices or digital media.

For women outside urban Australia, technology-enabled abuse can pose more risk than for those in cities. In research funded by the Australian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


