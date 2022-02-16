Nursing home residents are paying $800 a week for services they are barely getting
By Anna Howe, Honorary Professor, Department of Sociology, Macquarie University, Macquarie University
Nursing home residents confined to their rooms during COVID are like hypothetical tenants locked in their bedrooms by landlords – unable to take showers, able only to make only sandwiches for meals and cut off from visitors and socialising with fellow residents.
If it happened to tenants they would be entitled to stop paying rent, go to an appeals tribunal, or move out. But aged care residents have to keep paying.
The Commonwealth has instigated an investigation focusing on death among residents during COVID, but this narrow focus ignores the broader impacts of the pandemic…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 16, 2022