Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nursing home residents are paying $800 a week for services they are barely getting

By Anna Howe, Honorary Professor, Department of Sociology, Macquarie University, Macquarie University
Share this article
Nursing home residents confined to their rooms during COVID are like hypothetical tenants locked in their bedrooms by landlords – unable to take showers, able only to make only sandwiches for meals and cut off from visitors and socialising with fellow residents.

If it happened to tenants they would be entitled to stop paying rent, go to an appeals tribunal, or move out. But aged care residents have to keep paying.

The Commonwealth has instigated an investigation focusing on death among residents during COVID, but this narrow focus ignores the broader impacts of the pandemic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Remaking history: how recreating early daguerreotype photographs gave us a window to the past
~ Drooling is a common symptom of Parkinson's. Could a workout for the swallowing muscles help?
~ Western Sydney will swelter through 46 days per year over 35°C by 2090, unless emissions drop significantly
~ 'You can’t stop it': in rural Australia, digital coercive control can be inescapable
~ The national history curriculum should not be used and abused as an election issue
~ Elections are rarely decided by security and defence issues, but China could make 2022 different
~ How white Christian nationalism is part of the 'freedom convoy' protests
~ The International Olympic Committee and China are using politics to obscure human rights abuses
~ Understanding Canada's crisis: Has Trumpism arrived or are people just tired of pandemic restrictions?
~ All American presidents have lied – the question is why and when
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter