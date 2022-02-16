Tolerance.ca
Elections are rarely decided by security and defence issues, but China could make 2022 different

By Danielle Chubb, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, Deakin University
Ian McAllister, Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Australian National University
As the major parties shift into election mode, the Morrison government is clearly placing defence and security issues at the centre of its campaign.

By depicting Labor as “weak” on China, Defence Minister Peter Dutton is hoping fears of China’s global ambitions will provide an electoral advantage to the Coalition.

What does history tell us about the role of defence and security issues in federal elections?…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


