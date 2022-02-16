Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Joint open letter calls on Indian authorities to free Kashmiri journalist Fahad Shah

By asie2
NewsIn response to an alarming surge in violence and judicial proceedings against journalists in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has joined 57 other human rights organisations and media outlets in addressing an open letter to this northern territory’s lieutenant governor, who is appointed by New Delhi, calling for an end to the policy of systematic censorship implemented in the region.Mr. Manoj Sinha Lieutenant Governor, Jammu and Kashmir Raj Bhawan, Gupkar Road, Srinagar-190001


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


