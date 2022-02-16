Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flee: animation is a powerful medium for documentaries about conflict and refugees

By Yael Friedman, Principal Lecturer in film theory and practice, University of Portsmouth
Deborah Shaw, Professor of Film and Screen Studies, University of Portsmouth
Animation allowed the makers of Flee to tell a story that challenges the pervasive narrative of it means to be a refugeeThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


