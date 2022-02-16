Gambling: what happens in the brain when we get hooked – and how to regain control
By Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Professor of Clinical Neuropsychology, University of Cambridge
Christelle Langley, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Cognitive Neuroscience, University of Cambridge
Henrietta Bowden-Jones, Honorary Senior Visiting Fellow, University of Cambridge
Sam Chamberlain, Professor of Psychiatry , University of Southampton
Many people turned to online gambling during the pandemic. And while a large proportion of us are able to gamble recreationally, without serious negative impact, the pandemic has led to a rise in gambling addictions. In the UK, for example, we’ve seen the biggest increase in women seeking help ever. Such addiction can lead to problems with…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, February 16, 2022