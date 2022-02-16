Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Amnesty committed to continuing its work despite calls for expulsion

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International has had a longstanding presence in Thailand and is committed to continuing to promote and protect human rights for people in the country despite calls for it to be expelled, the organization said today. “As a global movement with operations in more than 70 countries and members in 150 countries and territories, no […] The post Thailand: Amnesty committed to continuing its work despite calls for expulsion appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


