Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador Releases Woman Imprisoned after Miscarriage

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women in San Salvador, El Salvador march in a protest for safe and legal abortions on the Global Day of Action for Abortion, September 28, 2021. © 2021 Camilo Freedman / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images After ten years languishing in an El Salvadorian prison, Elsy, 38, has been released. In 2011, Elsy suffered a miscarriage only to be arrested and sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges of aggravated homicide because the authorities concluded she had had an illegal abortion. Last December, as part of the campaign “Las 17” and “BringHomeLas17”, celebrities urged…


© Human Rights Watch -


