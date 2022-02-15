Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBT Rights Under Renewed Pressure in Hungary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Dorottya Redai, an activist with Labrisz Lesbian Association and publisher of the book A Fairy Tale For Everyone, reads from it in Budapest, Hungary, on July 21, 2021. © 2021 Akos Stiller/Bloomberg via Getty Images Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights and the groups who work to protect them are under fresh pressure in Hungary.   On February 1, an appeals court in Hungary ruled against Labrisz Lesbian Association, saying that an article in a pro-government newspaper likening them to pedophiles did not injure the group’s reputation. The same week, the…


