Human Rights Observatory

EU/Egypt: At EU-AU Summit, Europe’s leaders risk legitimizing al-Sisi government’s repression

By Amnesty International
Amnesty spokespeople available Activists including Egyptian rights defenders will protest at Place du Trône, Brussels (near to the statue of Léopold II) on Wednesday 16 February at 14h as Egyptian President visits the Belgian King EU leaders must press Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to tackle Egypt’s human rights crisis and end the unrelenting assault […] The post EU/Egypt: At EU-AU Summit, Europe’s leaders risk legitimizing al-Sisi government’s repression appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

