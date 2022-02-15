Tolerance.ca
COVID: China is developing its own mRNA vaccine – and it's showing early promise

By Eoghan De Barra, Consultant in Infectious Diseases, Beaumont Hospital, and Senior Lecturer, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
China, the country that first detected the novel coronavirus, remains one of the few not to have imported one of the exceptionally effective mRNA COVID vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna. Instead, it has so far relied on vaccines developed by two Chinese companies, Sinovac and Sinopharm. However, this may be set to change. China is now developing its own mRNA vaccine.

Both the Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines use a traditional design,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


