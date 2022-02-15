Trust comes when you admit what you don’t know – lessons from child development research
By Tamar Kushnir, Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, Duke University
David Sobel, Professor of Cognitive, Linguistic & Psychological Sciences, Brown University
Mark Sabbagh, Professor of Psychology, Queen's University, Ontario
People often try to seem confident and certain in their message so it will be trusted and acted upon. But when information is in flux, research suggests. you should be open about what you don’t know.
- Tuesday, February 15, 2022