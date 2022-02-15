Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ferns: the houseplants that reveal how tropical rainforests are responding to climate change

By Sven Batke, Lecturer in Biology, Edge Hill University
Share this article
Ferns are at their most diverse and abundant in the world’s tropical rainforests. This warm and humid ecosystem is heaven for these plants, which unfurl their fan-like leaves in the damp and shaded understory. So how did they ever come to colonise British living rooms?

If you have a potted fern at home, your choice of household companion may have something to do with the Victorians. Pteridomania (pterido meaning fern in Latin) seized Britain in the 19th century, as people competed to cultivate ferns at home and in specialised greenhouses.

Only 70 species of fern…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ EU/Egypt: At EU-AU Summit, Europe’s leaders risk legitimizing al-Sisi government’s repression
~ Cod 'supergenes' reveal how they are evolving in response to overfishing
~ COVID: China is developing its own mRNA vaccine – and it's showing early promise
~ After the FDA issued warnings about antidepressants, youth suicides rose and mental health care dropped
~ Girls still fall behind boys in top scores for AP math exams
~ Trust comes when you admit what you don’t know – lessons from child development research
~ How poisonous mercury gets from coal-fired power plants into the fish you eat
~ Iran nuclear deal: to reset relations with Tehran, Biden must overcome a long legacy of mistrust at home
~ Toshio Mori endured internment camps and overcame discrimination to become the first Japanese American to publish a book of fiction
~ Alzheimer's disease linked to circadian rhythm – new research in mice
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter