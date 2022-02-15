Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Facial recognition technology reinforcing racist stop-and-frisk policing in New York – new research

By Amnesty International
Non-white neighbourhoods in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens live with more CCTV surveillance New interactive website details exposure to invasive technology New Yorkers living in areas at greater risk of stop-and-frisk by police are also more exposed to invasive facial recognition technology, new research by Amnesty International and partners has revealed. New analysis as part of […] The post USA: Facial recognition technology reinforcing racist stop-and-frisk policing in New York – new research appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -


