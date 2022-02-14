Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Canada in crisis: Why Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act to end the protests by truckers

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history. His father had invoked its predecessor, the War Measures Act, more than half a century earlier.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


