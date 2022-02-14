A third of surveyed Australians say the internet is good for their sex lives
By Nicole Shackleton, PhD candidate; Research Officer, Australian Research Centre for Sex Health and Society, La Trobe University
Anne-Maree Farrell, Professor of Law and Director of the Mason Institute, University of Edinburgh
Jennifer Power, Associate Professor and Principal Research Fellow at the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Discussions about online sex often make it sound like the “dark side” of the internet.
We hear so much about risks and dangers such as “revenge porn”, dating scams, porn addiction and early…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 14, 2022