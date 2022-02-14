Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dismantling 'freedom convoy' must be coupled with education on the dangers of extremism

By Kawser Ahmed, Adjunct Professor at the Political Science department, University of Winnipeg
Share this article
Both faith and civil society groups have a role to play in speaking against polarization and the risk of violence, since these organizations enjoy bipartisan support.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The police, not the military, must stop the 'freedom convoy' and Canada's far-right uprising
~ Alleging a commitment to 'freedom,' the convoy takes a page from the Cold War playbook
~ Like the truck-machines in 'Mad Max,' the 'freedom convoy' relies on access to fuel
~ How the intellectual property monopoly has impeded an effective response to Covid-19
~ Isolated, confused and depressed: the pandemic's toll on people with dementia and their carers
~ The slippery science of Olympic curling: we still don't know how it works
~ We boosted babies' immune systems and it protected them from serious lung infections: new research
~ 4 out of 5 parents support teaching gender and sexuality diversity in Australian schools
~ How 'freedom rally' protesters and populist right-wing politics may play a role in the federal election
~ How recess helps students learn
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter