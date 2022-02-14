Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five reasons why militants are targeting Kenya's Lamu county

By Oscar Gakuo Mwangi, Associate Professor, Political Science, National University of Lesotho
Share this article
The frequency of terrorist attacks within Kenya’s Lamu County on the border with Somalia has been alarming. Frequent kidnappings there were the ostensible reason Kenya invaded Somalia in 2011. Three years later, the seaside county was the scene of a deadly attack in which 48 were killed during an Al-Shabaab siege.

Lamu is in the news again. In January this year, the government declared a dusk-to-dawn…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK: 26th Human Rights Watch Film Festival
~ Urban makers: why the city of the future needs to be productive
~ Transformation of Ghana's legal profession. A return to Kwame Nkrumah's vision?
~ RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant, Maddy Morphosis, sparks conversations about cishet inclusion and queer discomfort
~ Carrie Johnson and our lasting unease about the 'political spouse'
~ Ultra-processed foods: global analysis shows they aren't well sign-posted
~ Addis Ababa yet to meet the needs of residents: what has to change
~ Cities must listen to people to find solutions for climate impacts: stories from Cape Town
~ COVID: how anti-vaccine influencers exploit mothers
~ Ukraine: the history behind Russia's claim that Nato promised not to expand to the east
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter