How we made a video game based on medieval records
By William Hepburn, Research Fellow, Department of Divinity, History, Philosophy & Art History, University of Aberdeen
Jackson Armstrong, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Aberdeen
The year is 1498. The town of Aberdeen in north-east Scotland has fallen prey to a “strange sickness” that is the deadly plague. Disease is spreading in Europe, and people are afraid, but how can the sickness be stopped?
An aspiring young councillor called Robert Collison decides he must devise a way to protect the town, persuade the local governors to adopt his strategies and prevent more deaths. Can you help him succeed in slowing the strange pandemic that threatens to engulf the region?
This is the…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 14, 2022