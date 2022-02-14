Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How we made a video game based on medieval records

By William Hepburn, Research Fellow, Department of Divinity, History, Philosophy & Art History, University of Aberdeen
Jackson Armstrong, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Aberdeen
Share this article
The year is 1498. The town of Aberdeen in north-east Scotland has fallen prey to a “strange sickness” that is the deadly plague. Disease is spreading in Europe, and people are afraid, but how can the sickness be stopped?

An aspiring young councillor called Robert Collison decides he must devise a way to protect the town, persuade the local governors to adopt his strategies and prevent more deaths. Can you help him succeed in slowing the strange pandemic that threatens to engulf the region?

This is the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Hijab ban stirs protests in the Indian state of Karnataka
~ Nicaragua’s Ultimate Sham Trial
~ Russia: Aleksei Navalny facing up to 15 years behind bars in new ‘sham’ prison trial
~ 'We're her real mum': lesbian parents face healthcare challenges
~ Ukraine: the economic impact of tension with Russia is part of Putin's long-term plan
~ Time for the UK to say goodbye to drive-throughs: for the sake of our environment, our health – and our culture
~ How Sylvia Plath’s secret miscarriage transforms our understanding of her poetry
~ Physics and psychology of cats – an (improbable) conversation
~ Technology is revolutionizing how intelligence is gathered and analyzed – and opening a window onto Russian military activity around Ukraine
~ First gene therapy for Tay-Sachs disease successfully given to two children
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter