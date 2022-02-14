Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19: Pharmaceutical companies’ failure on equal vaccine access contributed to human rights catastrophe in 2021

By Amnesty International
Despite urgent calls to ensure the equal distribution of Covid-19 vaccines in 2021, pharmaceutical companies tragically failed to rise to the challenge of a once-in-a-century global health and human rights crisis. Instead, they monopolized technology, blocked and lobbied against the sharing of intellectual property, charged high prices for vaccines and prioritized supplies to wealthy countries, […] The post Covid-19: Pharmaceutical companies’ failure on equal vaccine access contributed to human rights catastrophe in 2021 appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


