Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action

By James Blackwell, Research Fellow (Indigenous Diplomacy), Australian National University
Share this article
Scott Morrison’s comments on the 14th anniversary of the Stolen Generations’ Apology show a lack of understanding of what is really needed to ensure healing for First Nations peoples.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The royal commission must find ways to keep veterans out of jail
~ South Africa's new chief justice: why the wheels came off the appointment process
~ Cameroon: 2 Years On, Massacre Victims Await Justice
~ Workers Sue Dyson on Allegations of Forced Labor in Malaysian Supplier
~ Europe Shouldn’t Roll Out Red Carpet for Egypt’s President
~ China: IOC Can’t Ensure Olympic Apparel Is Abuse-Free
~ Covid-19: Pharmaceutical companies’ failure on equal vaccine access contributed human rights catastrophe in 2021
~ Who did Indonesia just buy 36 fighter jets from?
~ Karnataka schools impose ban on jihabs
~ What is a 'soft' or 'hard' relationship launch? Explaining the celebrity-led trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter