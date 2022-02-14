Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cameroon: 2 Years On, Massacre Victims Await Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Memorial ceremony held on February 21, 2020 at the Saint Theresia Cathedral l in Kumbo, North-West region, Cameroon, for victims of the Ngarbuh massacre.  © 2020 Private (Nairobi) – The trial of 21 people accused of involvement in the killings of 21 civilians in Ngarbuh, in Cameroon’s North-West region, on February 14, 2020, has dragged on for 14 months, Human Rights Watch said today. The slow pace raises concerns about the justice system’s efficiency and ability to deliver justice to the victims. The lack of progress is compounded by the limited opportunity for…


© Human Rights Watch -


