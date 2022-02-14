Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Europe Shouldn’t Roll Out Red Carpet for Egypt’s President

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi attend a joint press conference at the Elysee palace, December 7, 2020 in Paris. © 2020 AP Photo/Michel Euler Visiting Brussels for a summit between the European Union and the African Union this week, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is eyeing a series of separate high-profile meetings as another opportunity to boost his tainted image. But instead of giving the president a highly-undeserved red carpet treatment, European leaders should focus on highlighting the human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The royal commission must find ways to keep veterans out of jail
~ Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action
~ South Africa's new chief justice: why the wheels came off the appointment process
~ Cameroon: 2 Years On, Massacre Victims Await Justice
~ Workers Sue Dyson on Allegations of Forced Labor in Malaysian Supplier
~ China: IOC Can’t Ensure Olympic Apparel Is Abuse-Free
~ Covid-19: Pharmaceutical companies’ failure on equal vaccine access contributed human rights catastrophe in 2021
~ Who did Indonesia just buy 36 fighter jets from?
~ Karnataka schools impose ban on jihabs
~ What is a 'soft' or 'hard' relationship launch? Explaining the celebrity-led trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter