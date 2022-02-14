Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: IOC Can’t Ensure Olympic Apparel Is Abuse-Free

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach (3rd from right) participates in the Beijing Olympic torch relay in the Chinese capital on February 4, 2022, prior to the Winter Games' opening ceremony that day. © 2022 Kyodo via AP Images (New York) – The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not conduct adequate human rights due diligence to address the risk that Olympic uniforms and other products for the Beijing Winter Games aren’t linked to grave rights violations in China’s Uyghur region, the Coalition to End Forced Labour in the Uyghur Region (EUFL)…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ The royal commission must find ways to keep veterans out of jail
~ Forgiveness requires more than just an apology. It requires action
~ South Africa's new chief justice: why the wheels came off the appointment process
~ Cameroon: 2 Years On, Massacre Victims Await Justice
~ Workers Sue Dyson on Allegations of Forced Labor in Malaysian Supplier
~ Europe Shouldn’t Roll Out Red Carpet for Egypt’s President
~ Covid-19: Pharmaceutical companies’ failure on equal vaccine access contributed human rights catastrophe in 2021
~ Who did Indonesia just buy 36 fighter jets from?
~ Karnataka schools impose ban on jihabs
~ What is a 'soft' or 'hard' relationship launch? Explaining the celebrity-led trend
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter