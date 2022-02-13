Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new musical, Panawathi Girl, is a fantasy of Australia's past – and a critique of Australia's present

By Jonathan W. Marshall, Postgraduate Research Coordinator, Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts, Edith Cowan University
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains names of people who have died.

Review: Panawathi Girl, written by David Milroy and directed by Eve Grace Mullaley, Perth Festival with Same Drum and Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company.

Viewing David Milroy’s new musical Panawathi Girl, the production is inevitably refracted through the fame of Jimmy Chi’s equally ground-breaking 1990 Perth Festival premiere Bran…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


